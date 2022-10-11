SBS Punjabi

Light up your houses with Diwali themes to win prizes from Sydney's Blacktown council

SBS Punjabi

Blacktown council invites to take part in the Diwali Lights Competition.

Published 11 October 2022 at 12:57pm, updated 6 minutes ago at 1:01pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Sydney’s Blacktown council is inviting people from diverse backgrounds to decorate their houses and businesses with Diwali themes to win thousands in prizes.

Dr Moninder Singh a Punjabi councillor in Sydney’s Blacktown council told SBS Punjabi, “At the onset of Diwali celebrations, the Blacktown council is inviting the community to light up and decorate their properties during October and win several prizes under various categories”.

As per the latest census results, Sydney’s Blacktown council is a hub of the Indian sub-continent community.

The best-decorated properties can get in a chance to win $2500 in prizes under various categories.

Apart from lighting up houses, people can also decorate their homes with colourful Rangoli patterns and enter into the competition.

Mr Singh informed that the community members who wish to participate in the Diwali competition will need to fill out a form available on the council’s website.
Blacktown councillor Moninder Singh
The residents can also join in to participate in the ‘Best Street’ competition category.

Click this
link
to know more about Blacktown's Diwali Lights Competition.
ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਦਾ ਕੀ ਮਹੱਤਵ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਮਨਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ?

