Light up your houses with Diwali themes to win prizes from Sydney's Blacktown council

Dr Moninder Singh a Punjabi councillor in Sydney’s Blacktown council told SBS Punjabi, “At the onset of Diwali celebrations, the Blacktown council is inviting the community to light up and decorate their properties during October and win several prizes under various categories”.





As per the latest census results, Sydney’s Blacktown council is a hub of the Indian sub-continent community.





The best-decorated properties can get in a chance to win $2500 in prizes under various categories.





Advertisement

Apart from lighting up houses, people can also decorate their homes with colourful Rangoli patterns and enter into the competition.





Mr Singh informed that the community members who wish to participate in the Diwali competition will need to fill out a form available on the council’s website.



Blacktown councillor Moninder Singh The residents can also join in to participate in the ‘Best Street’ competition category.



