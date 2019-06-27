Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue to be unveiled at Lahore Fort

To commemorate the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the last Sikh ruler of Punjab, his life-size statue on horseback will be unveiled at Lahore Fort on Thursday.





A big event has been planned around the unveiling of the statue. Scores of Sikh pilgrims have reached Lahore to observe religious ceremonies in Lahore’s gurdwaras on the occasion.





The statue has been sponsored by Bobby Singh, the President of Sikh Khalsa Foundation based in the United Kingdom, stated the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).





Speaking to SBS Punjabi from Lahore, Kamran Lashari, Director General of WCLA said: “This is a great honour for the Walled City of Lahore to have our Maharaja’s statue amidst us. I’m hopeful this will give an impetus to religious tourism in Pakistan that is being promoted by the government of Pakistan following the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.”





The approximate weight of the statue is 250-330 kg. It is made up of an alloy of 85 per cent bronze, 5 per cent tin, 5 per cent lead and 5 per cent zinc and took eight months to complete. It has been made in Pakistan by sculptors of the prestigious National College of Art, Lahore.





A prototype of the statue which will be unveiled later today. Source: Walled City of Lahore Authority.





Najam Saquib, Director (Conservation and Planning) at WCLA said that the Sikh community from the United Kingdom had contacted them for this statue and the case was presented before the Heritage Conservation Board, which approved it.





“The concept of a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on horseback was conceived by historian Bobby Singh Bansal, President of SK Foundation, UK and Raj Kapany of the Sikh Foundation in the US to promote the history of Punjab, especially Sikh culture, heritage and tourism in Pakistan. The statue, which has been built by local artists in cold bronze, stands 7 feet high and is being gifted to the people of Pakistan to commemorate the Maharaja's 180th death anniversary by his people - the Punjabis and Sikhs of Punjab,” said Mr Saquib.





The statue will be installed opposite the Sikh Gallery inside Lahore Fort.





“It will be placed near the Haveli of Maharani Jindan (the Maharaja’s youngest wife and the regent of the Sikh Empire after his death) inside Lahore Fort. The unveiling ceremony promises to be a historical occasion that will leave a lasting impression on the local people unaware of the rich heritage that exists in Punjab,” said Asif Zaheer, Director (Marketing) at WCLA.





Maharaja Ranjit Singh was born in Gujranwala in modern-day Pakistan in 1780 and was the emperor of the Sikh empire between 1801 and 1839.





His final resting place ( samadh ) is next door to the Lahore Fort and also Gurdwara Dera Saheb, the birthplace of the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





