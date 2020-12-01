Majority of Australian employees would like to continue working from home post-COVID-19

A study found that during the pandemic the number of remote workdays doubled for managers and almost tripled for clerical work.





It also looked at the time and money that has been saved when people stopped travelling to work.





The survey conducted by one of the largest digital events and conferencing providers in Australia, Redback Connect, found that 86 percent of participants want their working from home arrangements to stay in place permanently. Redback Connect CEO and founder Jeff Downs says some of the results surprised him.





However, working from the comfort of your home can be a double-edged sword for those who have difficulties switching off and tend to prove their high output by overworking. Nazanin Majidi works as an Iranian speaking business advisor for the New South Wales Government program, Business Connect. She says working from home allows her to focus.





For myself, I’m even more productive when I’m at home because I don’t even take breaks, so I see the amount of people I can reach when I’m at home, and work at home, is a lot more than, you know, when I’m in the office where there would be a lot of other distractions that exists.





People have different reasons for seeking flexible work, but it is important to remember that not all tasks can be performed remotely. Often the nature of your job determines the successful negotiation of flexible work arrangements.





Having clear ideas about how you can achieve your set targets under flexible work arrangements could help employers to trust you with the expectations of your role.





Business coach Cindy Drake suggests visiting the Fair Work Ombudsman website if you are not sure how to negotiate flexible hours or if you are not aware of your working rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





