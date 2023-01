The speed of global warming has never been as high as it is today, according to the findings of three new studies carried out by teams of scientists from across the globe.





The research cites man-made emissions as the overwhelming cause of the Earth's warming.





Dr Benjamin Henley, the only Australian scientist involved in the research, says it reveals the profound impact humans are having on the climate.





READ MORE Facebook fined $5 billion over privacy breaches

READ MORE The story behind ‘Punjab’ in Little Orphan Annie