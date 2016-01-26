Meet Dr. Kamal Singh, MBBS topper of UNSW

What's striking about 23-year-old Kamal Singh is his humility and the ability to speak fluent Punjabi despite having moved to Australia when he was barely three. Before moving to Australia, his parents lived in a small viallage-Sudhewal in patiala District in Punjab.





Twenty years later, Dr. Kamal is a university topper in medicine-a distinction that would do anyone proud. But ask Kamal about his achievements, he is still as humble as a village boy from Punjab.





"I can only thank God, that I had such opportunities, I could come to Australia and study and work hard," says Dr. Kamal. Source: Supplied





While he may be humble, his achievements are not, by any stretch of imagination. Dr. Kamal Topped the clinical examination and was the overall best performer in the first phase of his degree. He received the First-class-honours in the additional research project during the phase two of the MBBS dgree.





Dr. Kamal was awarded the University medal, he stood first in surgery, he topped the South Western Sydney Clinical School and was awarded Ian Webster medal. He was adjudged the overall best performer, and won the Dean's Award. Dr. Kamal Singh with his parents and younger brother. Source: Supplied





He is happy to share the secret of his success in academics.





"It's your approach that determines you success. And for that you need to start early. Year 10, year 11 and year 12- you give it your all. And then in the end, you pray to the God that I have done what I could, rest is in your hands. I think that's the recipe of success." Source: Supplied





Dr. Kamal says his academic achievements weren't extraordinary during years 7 and year 8. However, the environment that he found in his high school motivated him immensely to work hard, and that's when he turned it around.





He credits his success to his parents for moving to Australia and giving opportunities to him.





Dr. Kamal wants to be a GP so that he can serve the community.





Complement him for the fluent Punjabi he speaks, he credits Punjabi music and his family's frequent trips to Punjab for it.





" Gaane-gune sun layi de aa, te Punjab geri laggdi rehndi aa ." (I keep listening to Punjabi music and visit Punjab frequently)















