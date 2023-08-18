Meet Jasmeet Kaur Reen, whose first directorial film had Netflix's highest global opening for an Indian film

Writer and film director Jasmeet K Reen's film 'Darlings' won 'Quality in Cinema Award' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.

'Darlings', directed by Jasmeet Kaur Reen, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. As a remarkable directorial debut, Ms Reen opens up about her journey of transitioning from commerce to arts, her Sikh family roots and the global triumph of becoming a moviemaker in a candid Interview with SBS Punjabi.

Jasmeet Kaur Reen's debut film 'Darlings' won 'Quality in Cinema Award' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.

The movie also secured the highest global opening for a non-English Indian film on a streaming service (Netflix), with audiences spending over 10 million hours watching it during its opening weekend in 2022, sparking conversations about its impactful themes offering a fresh perspective on love and abuse within the confines of marriage, prompting viewers to reconsider traditional narratives.

Retracing her artistic journey, the writer and director of the movie, Jasmeet Kaur Reen, talks about how she made this confident debut in the film industry while remaining true to her vision and resonating with audiences around the world.

Listen to Jasmeet K Reen's exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi:

