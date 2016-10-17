SBS Punjabi

Meet Marathon Runner Harpreet Singh - 'Health is Wealth'

SBS Punjabi

Harpreet and his son participating at 'Run Melbourne 2016'

Harpreet and his son participating at 'Run Melbourne 2016' Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 17 October 2016 at 8:22pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Fathers and sons have bonded over sports for generations, but their combination took that a step further - giving a new meaning to good health and a strong body core.

Published 17 October 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 17 October 2016 at 8:22pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Harpreet (Raju Mangali) migrated to Australia in 2007.

While living in Melbourne, he had to face some early challenges during his settlement phase in Australia. But he didn’t let any obstacles come in between his passion for sports.

He joined Singh Sabha Sports club about seven years ago and played Kabaddi for their club team.

From last few years, his primary focus is marathon and cycling.

“Regular exercise is important to mental health and physical wellbeing. I started from 10Km and then later joined the 21 and 42Kms club,” Harpreet told SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Grewal.
harpreet
Harpreet with his son at 'Run Melbourne 2016' Source: Supplied


Harpreet is now training his son for marathon running. There are many fathers and sons who have bonded over sports for generations, but their combination took that a step further - giving a new meaning to good health and a strong body core.

“I am tuning my son for short marathons now. He can do 10Km with an ease. Recently, we shared our 'healthy' path by participating in Run Marathon, Melbourne 2016. It is quite inspirational to see him grow.”

harpreet
Harpreet with his family Source: Supplied


“It is all about putting heart, soul, mind and time into the training. However, I find time management a big issue given my busy schedule.”

“One should be sincere to health. The concept of ‘health is wealth’ is known to all but a few recognise its true essence.”
“If you want to achieve something, anything, just don’t make excuses, it’s time to make it happen. You can make it right yourself by doing it now. Yes, health should be your top priority.”

harpreet
Source: Supplied


Harpreet
Source: Supplied


READ MORE

Suny Sandhu shines at WFF Mr Victoria Championship

Lovedeesh Kaur shines at the 2016 Australian University Games

Australia prepares for the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup

Australia ready to compete in Kabaddi World Cup 2016



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?