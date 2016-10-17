Meet Marathon Runner Harpreet Singh - 'Health is Wealth'

Harpreet (Raju Mangali) migrated to Australia in 2007.





While living in Melbourne, he had to face some early challenges during his settlement phase in Australia. But he didn’t let any obstacles come in between his passion for sports.





He joined Singh Sabha Sports club about seven years ago and played Kabaddi for their club team.





From last few years, his primary focus is marathon and cycling.





“Regular exercise is important to mental health and physical wellbeing. I started from 10Km and then later joined the 21 and 42Kms club,” Harpreet told SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Grewal.

Harpreet with his son at 'Run Melbourne 2016' Source: Supplied





Harpreet is now training his son for marathon running. There are many fathers and sons who have bonded over sports for generations, but their combination took that a step further - giving a new meaning to good health and a strong body core.





“I am tuning my son for short marathons now. He can do 10Km with an ease. Recently, we shared our 'healthy' path by participating in Run Marathon, Melbourne 2016. It is quite inspirational to see him grow.”





Harpreet with his family Source: Supplied





“It is all about putting heart, soul, mind and time into the training. However, I find time management a big issue given my busy schedule.”





“One should be sincere to health. The concept of ‘health is wealth’ is known to all but a few recognise its true essence.”

“If you want to achieve something, anything, just don’t make excuses, it’s time to make it happen. You can make it right yourself by doing it now. Yes, health should be your top priority.”





Source: Supplied





Source: Supplied









