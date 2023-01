Our Pakistan-based correspondent reviews Naviyan Reetan , a collection of poems by Pakistani Punjabi poet Aijaz Paaras. By way of his poetic expression, he highlights the imprisonment of a poet's soul in the suffocating atmosphere of social chains.





