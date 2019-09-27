Meet Punjabi-Saraiki poet: Haji Muhammad Hassan

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Meet Punjabi-Saraiki poet: Haji Muhammad HassanPlay12:21SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen L-R: Poet Haji Muhammad Hassan in an interview with SBS Punjabi. Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (22.64MB)Published 27 September 2019 at 10:06pm, updated 30 September 2019 at 10:52amPresented by Masood MallhiSource: SBS Every fortnight, we interview a noted writer or artiste from Lehnda Punjab. This week, it is famous Punjabi and Saraiki poet Haji Muhammad Hassan.Published 27 September 2019 at 10:06pm, updated 30 September 2019 at 10:52amPresented by Masood MallhiSource: SBSRelated storiesMeet Pakistani news anchor: Umair BashirMeet popular Pakistani actor: Tauqeer NasirMeet the multi-talented Zubaida Haider Zabi: poet, writer, singerShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?