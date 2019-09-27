SBS Punjabi

Meet Punjabi-Saraiki poet: Haji Muhammad Hassan

L-R: Poet Haji Muhammad Hassan in an interview with SBS Punjabi. Source: Supplied

Published 27 September 2019 at 10:06pm, updated 30 September 2019 at 10:52am
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Every fortnight, we interview a noted writer or artiste from Lehnda Punjab. This week, it is famous Punjabi and Saraiki poet Haji Muhammad Hassan.

