Megha speeding right into the male dominated passion of heavy bikes

Speaking to SBS Punjabi Miss Bhandari said, “I came to Australia as an international student and the initial years were spent struggling to settle here”.





Miss Bhandari came to Australia with a microbiology degree from India to pursue higher education and is now working as a quality assurance officer in the food industry.





"In India, I used to drive only a small Scooty".





Miss Bhandari said that her passion for bike riding has taken precedence over all other hobbies.





"The satisfaction I get from bike riding is unmatched by any other hobby now".





Miss Bhandari said that motorcycles are a part of my existence now. While riding a bike, I feel liberated from the world.





“Riding a bike not only gives me unbounded joy but also relieves me of stress”.





Miss Bhandari, who rekindled her passion for bike riding four months ago, says, “My husband, who is an experienced bike rider himself, noticed my passion and encouraged me to ride my own bike independently”.





“I mostly ride in groups or with my husband as it makes me feel safer”.





Miss Bhandari was taught how to handle manual and heavy bikes by her husband and members of the Singhs Social Motorcycle Club.





Miss Bhandari said, "During a cultural event, I got an opportunity to meet the members of the Singhs Social Motorcycle Club and knowing about the efforts made by that club for the society, I and my husband decided to join them".



