Singhs Social Motorcycle Club aims to raise awareness on domestic violence

Singhs Social and Motorcycle Club photo 1.jpg

Singhs saying NO to domestic violence Credit: Bhupinder Singh

Published 9 November 2022 at 3:14pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Apart from the normal joy rides, Singhs motorcycle club has stepped up to call attention to various social issues like domestic violence, the importance of blood donation and preserving distinct animals. Soon they will be riding from Sydney to Woolgoolga to advocate against domestic abuse.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Bhupinder Singh of Singhs Social Motorcycle Club Australia said their club members are riding from Sydney to Woolgoolga to raise awareness on abuse and domestic violence.

"Apart from our local riders, a few riders from Dubbo and Adelaide have especially come to participate in this biking event".

"The riders will be wearing unique T-shirts highlighting the issue and holding community consultations as part of this initiative," says Mr Singh.

Mr Singh described the club's past achievements and spoke about the upcoming initiatives.

"The club is driving awareness on another social issue in December 2022, highlighting the importance of blood donation," says Mr Singh.
