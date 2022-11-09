Singhs Social Motorcycle Club aims to raise awareness on domestic violence

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Bhupinder Singh of Singhs Social Motorcycle Club Australia said their club members are riding from Sydney to Woolgoolga to raise awareness on abuse and domestic violence.





"Apart from our local riders, a few riders from Dubbo and Adelaide have especially come to participate in this biking event".





"The riders will be wearing unique T-shirts highlighting the issue and holding community consultations as part of this initiative," says Mr Singh.





Mr Singh described the club's past achievements and spoke about the upcoming initiatives.



