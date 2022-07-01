Singhs Motorcycle club seeks community support for helmet exemption

Mavleen Singh Dhir from the Singhs Social and Motorcycle club spoke to SBS Punjabi about the club’s mission of connecting the community through their adventurous activities primarily focused on social cohesion.





Highlighting the club's achievements during the past few years Mr Dhir also spoke about its future goals including working towards getting an exemption from wearing a helmet for the turbaned riders, much like its already been granted in some other parts of the world.





Singhs Social Motorcycle Club Australia Source: Mavleen Singh





