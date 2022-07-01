SBS Punjabi

Singhs Motorcycle club seeks community support for helmet exemption

Singhs Social Motorcycle Club Australia

Singhs Social Motorcycle Club Australia. Source: Mavleen Singh

Published 1 July 2022 at 2:08pm, updated 12 July 2022 at 2:22pm
By MP Singh
Singhs Social Motorcycle Club Australia is working towards getting helmet exemption for its turban-wearing bike riders and is appealing to the wider community to provide any information that could help raise the matter with the authorities.

Mavleen Singh Dhir from the Singhs Social and Motorcycle club spoke to SBS Punjabi about the club’s mission of connecting the community through their adventurous activities primarily focused on social cohesion.

Highlighting the club's achievements during the past few years Mr Dhir also spoke about its future goals including working towards getting an exemption from wearing a helmet for the turbaned riders, much like its already been granted in some other parts of the world.

Singhs Social Motorcycle Club Australia
Singhs Social Motorcycle Club Australia Source: Mavleen Singh


Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.



