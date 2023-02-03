Melbourne’s Rangi twins vault their way to stardom, eye greater heights in Australian athletics

Sukhnoor and Khushnoor are already sprinting towards becoming the most accomplished sister act in Victoria's high school pole vaulting history.





The twin sisters from Melbourne's Maribyrnong Sports Academy (MSA) are the leading female pole vaulters in the under-18 category in Australia and the world, who are taking the athletics world by storm.



Sukhnoor owns a personal best of 3.70m, whilst Khushnoor has cleared heights of 3.50m.





Born to Indian migrants, Manpreet Kaur and Navdeep Singh Rangi, 16-year-old sisters, have competed at multiple national and state pole vaulting championships.



Awards and accolades

While Sukhnoor won the National title in March last year and took out the Victorian All Schools Championships, Khushnoor clinched silver on both occasions.





They also won gold and silver medals, respectively, at the 2022 Australian All School Track and Field Championships held in Adelaide in December last year.





Pole vaulting is a high-adrenaline discipline that requires competitors to vault over a 4.5-metre-long horizontal bar by sprinting along a runway and planting one end of the pole in the metal box, releasing the pole and falling into the landing mattress.



Credit: Supplied In this field and track event, the pole vaulters seek to clear the greatest height without knocking the bar to the ground.





Talking about their achievements with SBS Punjabi, the duo spoke about their future outings at the track and what it takes to soar to such great heights.





"If we talk about a week's schedule, we have three gym training sessions, one competition, and we also play other sports like cricket and javelin, but the focus is on the pole vault," Sukhnoor said.



Meanwhile, Khushnoor shared the efforts they have put towards maintaining the fitness levels required to compete in the complex sport that requires leaping strength and a gymnastic-like ability to control the body when it's suspended in the air.





"The body structure we have (tall and lean) is a good one for pole vault because if you are too wide, you won't have enough balance," she said.





Sukhnoor shared that they have regular appointments with nutritionists at MSA to maintain their core strength and stamina ahead of every event.





"They tell us what to eat before competitions and what's good for us and what's not. They also advise on diet, what type of proteins, fibres and carbohydrates we need to be a successful pole vaulter," she said.



'I am proud of my girls'

Navdeep Singh Rangi, the proud father of the girls, who ardently follows and supports their journey, said he is looking forward to their future accomplishments.





"They both are very sincere, and I hope they will soar to greater heights and achievements in years to come," he said.





Mr Rangi, who hails from the Ludhiana district in Punjab, came to Australia on a student visa in 1997.





He said his daughters' success has validated his family's years of struggle Down Under.



As a migrant, you struggle to survive, and at the same time, you sacrifice a lot to establish your family and ensure your children have a bright future. I am proud of my girls. Navdeep Singh Rangi

The mother of the twin sisters, Manpreet Kaur has sacrificed a lot more than her career to shape her daughters' future. She said it's rewarding to witness their achievements.





"I have spent years juggling between home and their endless training sessions. I also put my career on hold to ensure they never missed their training sessions. It's all been worth it in the end. And I hope this is just the beginning," Ms Kaur said.



Credit: Supplied In future, the sisters hope to celebrate greater accomplishments by breaking the national pole vault record, which stands at 4.3m in their age group.





The sisters are next headed to compete in the 43rd annual Simplot Games, a premier indoor high school track and field event at Idaho State University in North America.





Besides pole vault, the girls love to indulge in giddha , a traditional dance form performed by women in Punjab, north India.





