SBS Punjabi

Michelle Rowland - Candidate for Greenway (Sydney) seat

SBS Punjabi

MPS

MPS Source: MPS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2016 at 8:01am, updated 29 June 2016 at 2:21pm
Source: SBS

Here is an interview with Ms Michelle Rowland (sitting MP) and labor candidate from Greenway in Sydney.

Published 28 June 2016 at 8:01am, updated 29 June 2016 at 2:21pm
Source: SBS
The Greenway seat has larger numbers of Indian sub-continent voters. Ms Rowland tells our listeners about her achievements in the past two terms, about her party and about the constituency. She also shares the challenges that she intends to tackle in future. She also explained to the burning questions from many community members about the 750,000 grant that was announce for Australian Sikh Association but never reached them.
READ MORE

Avtar Singh ‘Billu’ - The Independent from Greenway, NSW



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?