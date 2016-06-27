Michelle Rowland - Candidate for Greenway (Sydney) seat

The Greenway seat has larger numbers of Indian sub-continent voters. Ms Rowland tells our listeners about her achievements in the past two terms, about her party and about the constituency. She also shares the challenges that she intends to tackle in future. She also explained to the burning questions from many community members about the 750,000 grant that was announce for Australian Sikh Association but never reached them.
MPS Source: MPS
Published 28 June 2016 at 8:01am, updated 29 June 2016 at 2:21pm
Source: SBS
Here is an interview with Ms Michelle Rowland (sitting MP) and labor candidate from Greenway in Sydney.
Published 28 June 2016 at 8:01am, updated 29 June 2016 at 2:21pm
Source: SBS
Share