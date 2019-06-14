SBS Punjabi

Mixed emotions about Adani mine approval

Gautam Adani

Adani chairman Gautam Adani says the Australian government supported their Carmichael mine proposal.

Published 14 June 2019 at 10:39am
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Adani has been given the go ahead to start building its controversial Carmichael coal mine after the Queensland government issued the last major approval.

Queensland's environment department has signed off on a plan to manage groundwater on and around the Adani mine site. 

That is despite concerns held by some water experts that the mine could kill off an ancient springs complex, and have dire effects on the health of the Carmichael River. 

Work could start on infrastructure within days, but the company still needs further approvals before it can mine coal for export. 

State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch says today's decision was made solely by her department, and cabinet members had nothing to do with it. 

She says the decision is backed by "expert advice". 

Adani Australia CEO, Lucas Dow, says it is a historic day for Queensland. 

Greens Senator for Queensland Larissa Waters says this decision is deeply disappointing.

Hear what they had to say, by clicking on the audio link above.

