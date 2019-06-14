Mixed emotions about Adani mine approval

Queensland's environment department has signed off on a plan to manage groundwater on and around the Adani mine site.





That is despite concerns held by some water experts that the mine could kill off an ancient springs complex, and have dire effects on the health of the Carmichael River.





Work could start on infrastructure within days, but the company still needs further approvals before it can mine coal for export.





State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch says today's decision was made solely by her department, and cabinet members had nothing to do with it.





She says the decision is backed by "expert advice".





Adani Australia CEO, Lucas Dow, says it is a historic day for Queensland.





Greens Senator for Queensland Larissa Waters says this decision is deeply disappointing.





Hear what they had to say, by clicking on the audio link above.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





