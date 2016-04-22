Mohini ji diyaan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan - Ep 7

Continuing our series on these wise sayings, idioms and phrases peculiar to Punjabi language and culture, here is Mohini ji with the next episode of life's bitter sweet truths..
Mohini ji, who brings this segment to you every week Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 22 April 2016 at 10:51am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Every week, Mohini ji brings you three 'muhavrey' or 'akhaan' which contain worldly wisdom passed down to generations.
Published 22 April 2016 at 10:51am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Share