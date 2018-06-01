Movie PARMANU; The story of Pokhran is widely appreciated by viewers

Available in other languages

Rumours of wedding of Ranbir Singh with Deepika Padukon are on full swing. Looks like they are getting married in Mumbai on 19 th November.





Movie Loveratri is getting opposed before its release by certrain factions as the name Loveratri resembles with a famous Hindu festival.





The script of Akshay Kumar’s sequel Rowdy Rathore is almost ready and the movie will start shortly.





On terms of movie Padman, Twinkle Khanna is going to produce another movie and the name would be First Period.





All this and much much more in today's Bollywood Gupshup.





