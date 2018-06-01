SBS Punjabi

Movie PARMANU; The story of Pokhran is widely appreciated by viewers

SBS Punjabi

Parmanu

The story of Pokhran Tests Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 1 June 2018 at 9:29pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

During promotion of Veere di Wedding movie, Kareena Kapoor said she thinks that the best cricketer right now is Virat Kohli. Why? Listen to this Bollywood Gupshup.

Published 1 June 2018 at 9:29pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rumours of wedding of Ranbir Singh with Deepika Padukon are on full swing. Looks like they are getting married in Mumbai on 19th November.

Movie Loveratri is getting opposed before its release by certrain factions as the name Loveratri resembles with a famous Hindu festival.

The script of Akshay Kumar’s sequel Rowdy Rathore is almost ready and the movie will start shortly.

On terms of movie Padman, Twinkle Khanna is going to produce another movie and the name would be First Period.

All this and much much more in today's Bollywood Gupshup.

