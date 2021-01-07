'My biggest achievement': Sonu Sood’s hometown Moga gets a road named after his late mother

An emotional Sonu Sood shared a heartwarming post on social media about a road being dedicated to his late mother, Saroj Sood. The road is located in the actor's hometown Moga where he spent his childhood.





"This will always be the most important chapter of my life. I am sure my mom and Dad must be smiling somewhere from the heavens," tweeted the actor.





The 47-year-old rose to popularity last year after he stepped up to help migrant labourers to return to their native villages during the COVID-induced lockdown in India.





In other news from B-Town, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will next appear in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming movie based on 1984 Sikh riots.





While actress Kajol will make her digital debut in her upcoming movie ‘Tribhanga’ slated to release on 15 January.





