New stimulus measures passed in Parliament

Published 27 March 2020 at 12:58pm
By Brett Mason, Jennifer Luu
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Parliament met to pass new stimulus measures aimed at softening the economic impact of the coronavirus, as Centrelink is overwhelmed by panicked Australians.

It comes as the federal government orders the closure of several places of social gathering to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Now casual workers and business owners are struggling to stay afloat as pubs, clubs, restaurants and entertainment venues shut their doors.

The measures were debated in parliament, consisting of 10 pieces of legislation and 24 stimulus measures.

 Highlights:

  • Two stimulus packages worth $83 billion passed in the Parliament
  • Under the new measures, the maximum Jobseeker Payment will be doubled
  • Additional measures include cash payments of up to $100,000 for small businesses
 

The two stimulus packages together represent over $83 billion dollars injected into the Australian economy.

Under the new measures, the maximum Jobseeker Payment will be doubled, providing an extra $550 a fortnight for unemployed sole traders and casual workers.

Additional measures include cash payments of up to $100,000 for small businesses and an additional $750 payment to Australians not eligible for the new coronavirus supplement.

However, tensions rose in parliament as it was revealed the $750 payment to welfare recipients would not be paid until July.

The Opposition highlighted the urgency of the situation, with Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers saying people need to receive assistance faster.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

