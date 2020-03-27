New stimulus measures passed in Parliament

Available in other languages

It comes as the federal government orders the closure of several places of social gathering to stem the spread of coronavirus.





Now casual workers and business owners are struggling to stay afloat as pubs, clubs, restaurants and entertainment venues shut their doors.





The measures were debated in parliament, consisting of 10 pieces of legislation and 24 stimulus measures.





The two stimulus packages together represent over $83 billion dollars injected into the Australian economy.





Under the new measures, the maximum Jobseeker Payment will be doubled, providing an extra $550 a fortnight for unemployed sole traders and casual workers.





Additional measures include cash payments of up to $100,000 for small businesses and an additional $750 payment to Australians not eligible for the new coronavirus supplement.





However, tensions rose in parliament as it was revealed the $750 payment to welfare recipients would not be paid until July.





The Opposition highlighted the urgency of the situation, with Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers saying people need to receive assistance faster.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





