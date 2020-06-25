‘No one came forward to help me’: Armed robbery in Melbourne leaves school student shaken

Highlights School student allegedly robbed on a bus in Melbourne

The 18-year-old says he was robbed of his phone and watch by a group of youngsters

Victoria Police is investigating the matter

Mr Singh* was travelling on a bus on his way home from the Reservoir High School when a group of four youngsters allegedly approached him on June 12.





The 18-year-old student told SBS Punjabi that he was confronted by a group of youngsters who came and sat close to him on the bus.





“One of the offenders wielded a knife and demanded my iPhone and the Apple watch I was wearing at the time. I was terrified and complied with their demands,” he said.





Mr Singh said that the group then asked him to wipe off the data from the phone and also asked him to log out of iTunes.





"There were people on the bus who witnessed the incident, but the worst part is that no one came forward to help me. I was paralysed with fear and couldn't even scream for help."





Mr Singh said the group got off the bus with his items at Broadmeadows in north Melbourne. Picture shown for illustration purpose only. Source: Pexels





The Victoria police have not yet been able to recover the stolen items, and the matter remains under investigation.





“Detectives from Transit Embona are investigating an armed robbery which occurred on a bus travelling from Bundoora Square to Broadmeadows on 12 June," said a Victoria police spokesperson.





“Investigators have been told four males got on the bus about 3.45 pm. One of the group approached an 18-year-old man and threatened him with a knife before stealing an I-phone and watch. The group then got off the bus at Pearcedale Parade. The investigation into the incident is ongoing," said the police spokesperson.





Mr Singh's mother, Ms Kaur* said her son is under a lot of stress since the incident last week.





“He is very traumatised and is afraid of catching public transport on his own,” she said.





“We are going to try and support him through counselling to get past these difficult times. This incident was an awful act. We are sharing this ordeal to spread awareness among young students. I urge everyone to stay safe and vigilant.”





*Mr Singh and Ms Kaur do not wish to disclose their first names.





