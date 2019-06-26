Noor Kaur: A Sydney girl who grew up playing soccer with boys

Noor Kaur has played soccer passionately since her school days.





"I was the only girl in school to play soccer. I played for local clubs as well but not many Indian or Punjabi girls were playing soccer."





"Mostly Indian parents expect their children to excel only in studies. But my parents supported me to be equally good at sports."She said: "I went to a selective high school where the pressure of the study was massive but I kept my passion for soccer alive."





"On top of that, I had to train two days a week apart from my gym routine to maintain my fitness levels required for this super-fast game."





"These days, there are quite a few girls who play soccer. But in my case, I was the only Indian girl playing soccer when I played for Castle Hills club. Community games like Sikh Games are quite instrumental in promoting women's soccer. In last games, I met a couple of girls from Victoria who are playing at the state level," Ms Kaur said.





Encouraged by the interest of Punjabi girls in the sport, she is contemplating organising a training camp for them.





Talking about the FIFA Women World Cup 2019 that is currently being played in France, Noor shared her expectations with SBS Punjabi.





"My favourite team is obviously Australia and the player I am following is captain Sam Kerr. I have been following her for the last ten years when she was playing in the women’s league in Australia. She has immensely improved her game in the past."





