Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh meets community at Sikh Youth Australia's summer camp launch

Gurmesh Singh MP at SYA's summer camp in Sydney

Credit: SYA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Sikh Youth Australia's flagship summer camp provides the young and old members of the community with an opportunity to make new friends and have fun while understanding and gaining knowledge about the Sikh religion.

Attending the launch of the 23rd edition of SYA's summer camp at the Sydney Academy of Sport and Recreation, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said it's an important event for Sikh youth in Australia.

"The summer camp has been run yearly for nearly 25 years. It's a great opportunity for young children and adults to learn more about the faith's history and culture," he said.
Sikh Youth Australia's summer camp
A still from Sikh Youth Australia's summer camp. Credit: SYA
Each year a team of international facilitators share their knowledge, educate and inspire the camp participants through workshops, multimedia presentations and open discussions.

This is done in an interactive, fun and relaxed learning environment with English as the primary medium to reach out to more young community members.


Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.
READ MORE

Nationals elect Gurmesh Singh as Coffs Harbour candidate

Multicultural communities have high hopes from the new Federal Government

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Babbu Maan sang is new song in Hindi

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan's new song gets mixed reaction from fans

Australia Day

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 18 January 2023

Australia beach threat_photo post

How to keep safe from Australia’s beach hazards

WA FLOODS

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 17 January 2023