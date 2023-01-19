Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh meets community at Sikh Youth Australia's summer camp launch

Attending the launch of the 23rd edition of SYA's summer camp at the Sydney Academy of Sport and Recreation, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said it's an important event for Sikh youth in Australia.





"The summer camp has been run yearly for nearly 25 years. It's a great opportunity for young children and adults to learn more about the faith's history and culture," he said.



A still from Sikh Youth Australia's summer camp. Credit: SYA Each year a team of international facilitators share their knowledge, educate and inspire the camp participants through workshops, multimedia presentations and open discussions.





This is done in an interactive, fun and relaxed learning environment with English as the primary medium to reach out to more young community members.





