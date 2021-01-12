SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Pakistan in talks with IMF to restart fiscal support programme

International Monetary Fund

Published 13 January 2021 at 10:02am, updated 13 January 2021 at 10:27am
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put its stalled fiscal support programme back on track. The country’s central bank governor, Dr Reza Baqirsaid that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This news and more in this week Pakistan Punjab Diary.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above. 

