Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif will be permitted to return to Pakistan once again on 16 February, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.





Pakistan grants visas to pilgrims from India for the 100th anniversary of the Saka Nankana Sahib massacre to be observed between 19 and 21 February.





