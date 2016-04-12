SBS Punjabi

Parkinson's cluster prompts concerns over pesticides

A field of barley

A field of barley Source: AAP

Published 12 April 2016 at 4:51pm
By Preeti Mccarthy
Researchers say they've discovered a Parkinson's disease cluster in north-west Victoria. They say the prevalence of Parkinson's is up to 78 per cent higher in the barley, chickpea and lentil farming region than it is in the rest of the state. The researchers are now calling for an investigation into pesticides as a possible cause of the disease.

