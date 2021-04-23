Perth man makes short comedy film ‘Punjab Police in Australia’

SBS Punjabi

Punjab Police in Australia, Punjab Police

‘Punjab Police in Australia’ is a short comedy film entirely made in Western Australia with local talent. Source: Supplied by Mandeep Dhillon

Published 23 April 2021 at 10:32am
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Perth-based Manpreet Dhillon is an officer with Western Australia Police Force. Passionate about film-making, this is his third short film and a comedy that shows how two Punjab Police cops stranded in Australia due to COVID travel restrictions set up a checkpoint here.

Highlights
  • ‘Punjab Police in Australia' is Manpreet Dhillon’s third short film after “Agla Sawera’ and ‘Yaariyan’.
  • The film is a comedy based on two Punjab Police cops stuck in Australia due to border closure
  • The film was shot in Western Australia and features local talent
Manpreet Dhillon says that his new short film Punjab Police in Australia is purely aimed at the entertainment of the Punjabi community.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Dhillon said that the story of the film is based on two Punjab Police officers stuck in Australia amid coronavirus border closures.

“They feel like fish out of water and their precarious situation invokes humour. The story takes a funny turn when the two cops decide to continue with their duties in Australia by setting up a police checkpoint – Punjab style,” says Mr Dhillon.

The film was released on YouTube in April.



All characters in Punjab Police in Australia are played by Perth-based actors like Sukhpal Singh, Harry Deol, Karambir Singh and Ammy Deol.

Jokes and movies apart, Mr Dhillon is actually a cop in Australia. 

He works for Western Australia Police Force and makes films on the side to fuel his passion for film-making.

Punjab Police in Australia is his third short film after Agla Sawera and Yaariyan.

Most of his films, says Mr Dhillon, are based on social issues but this time he wanted to try comedy.

Manpreet Dhillon
Director and writer Mr Manpreet Dhillon Source: Supplied by Mr Dhillon


“My motive behind making most short films is to raise awareness around social issues in our society like trust between friendship and our future with the pandemics like COVID-19. But this time, I wanted to create something that has humour in it."

“While I was conceptualising ideas, the very first thing that came to my mind was ‘what would happen if ‘Punjab Police starts policing in Australia’ and hence it became the story for Punjab Police in Australia,” says Mr Dhillon.

Click on the player in the lead image to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

