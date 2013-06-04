SBS Punjabi

PM Gillard meets the multicultural community in her constituency, Lalor

Prime Minister Julia Gillard with SBS Punjabi program's Manpreet, and SACLG president, Farrukh Hussain

Published 4 June 2013 at 5:48pm, updated 5 October 2019 at 12:29pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Hon Julia Gillard, the Prime Minister of Australia visited her constituency of Lalor on Sunday, June 2, 2013. SBS Punjabi program's Manpreet joined a "breakfast" meet and greet with the PM in Tarneit and reports on what happened during the morning. PM Gillard also gave a short interview to SBS Punjabi program, which will be aired on Tuesday, June 4. More details on www.sbs.com.au/punjabi Join the conversation on our Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/SBS-Punjabi/368329703192018

