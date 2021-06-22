Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he hopes Australians will be able to fly overseas in 2022

Daily case number in the UK are high [[approx 8000 to 9000 in recent days]] and so is the percentage of its population that's fully vaccinated at 47 per cent.





In the United States, it's 45 per cent and some fully vaccinated Americans are electing to fly to Europe for their summer holidays.





Australia is far behind many developed countries and last week's change to the vaccine directives could act as a brake on an already slow rollout.





Pfizer is now the preferred vaccine for people under 60 but there's not enough of it in Australia to meet the current demand which is something the states and territories have been highlighting for months.





And with AstraZeneca now only to be administered to those over 60, the demand for Pfizer vaccinations has just grown.





The federal government has appointed members of the military to be public faces of its vaccine rollout.





One is Lieutenant General John Frewen who heads up the national COVID-19 vaccination task force.





Pfizer, at the moment, we are still in a resource constrained environment where we need to very carefully manage. But on current forecasts, we are looking forward to ramp up of availability of Pfizer through August into September and into October. So as we get into that third quarter/fourth quarter, we think we will have far freer flows of Pfizer and we will start to be able to allocate more freely but for now, we have to manage the resources that we've got against the highest priorities that we've got.





