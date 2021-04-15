SBS Punjabi

Punjabi actor Satish Kaul passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Famous Indian actor Satish Kaul had acted in more than 300 Hindi and Punjabi movies. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 15 April 2021 at 11:29am, updated 15 April 2021 at 11:34am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who had 300 Punjabi and Hindi films to his credit and played Lord Indra's role in the TV show Mahabharat, passed away due to coronavirus-related complications on 11 March. Catch all the news from the world of cinema and entertainment in our weekly segment 'Bollywood Gupshup'.

Kaul's sister Satya Devi, who was looking after the actor, said he was battling coronavirus infection for the past fortnight. She said his condition deteriorated and he passed away at 2 pm on Saturday.

In other news, Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi', the sole Hindi film that was slated for release in April, will now be premiered later owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in India. The film, based on the life of actor-politician J. Jayalalithaa was scheduled to hit the theatres on 23 April.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

