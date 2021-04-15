Punjabi actor Satish Kaul passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Kaul's sister Satya Devi, who was looking after the actor, said he was battling coronavirus infection for the past fortnight. She said his condition deteriorated and he passed away at 2 pm on Saturday.





In other news, Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi', the sole Hindi film that was slated for release in April, will now be premiered later owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in India. The film, based on the life of actor-politician J. Jayalalithaa was scheduled to hit the theatres on 23 April.











Advertisement

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









