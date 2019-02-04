Punjabi Diary: Amit Shah and Sukhbir Badal mend ties before Lok Sabha elections

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Punjabi Diary: Amit Shah and Sukhbir Badal mend ties before Lok Sabha electionsPlay08:18SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.23MB)Published 4 February 2019 at 6:57pmBy Paramjit Singh SonaSource: SBS Our India correspondent brings you a wrap of the most important news stories from Punjab.Published 4 February 2019 at 6:57pmBy Paramjit Singh SonaSource: SBSEvery week, we summarise the most important happenings of Punjab in Punjabi Diary. To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.Also read24-year-old Indian migrant named ‘Casey Young Citizen of the Year’Australia remains 13th least corrupt country, says surveyNZ Prime Minister accused of not keeping her promise made to Indian studentsShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?