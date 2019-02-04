SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Amit Shah and Sukhbir Badal mend ties before Lok Sabha elections

SAD Sukhbir Badal

Published 4 February 2019 at 6:57pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Our India correspondent brings you a wrap of the most important news stories from Punjab.

Every week, we summarise the most important happenings of Punjab in Punjabi Diary. 

To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.

