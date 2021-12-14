Punjabi Diary: Farmers get rousing welcome as they return from protest sites at Delhi's borders

As the line of tractor-trailers entered Punjab, the farmers were received with garlands and sweets as a mark of respect for their determination that ensured the repeal of the farm laws and also won them 'guaranteed' Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.





Last week, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, decided to end its agitation on Delhi's borders. The SKM announced that farmers would go back to their homes.





Farmer Ranjit Singh Bains told the Indian media that the protest had compelled the government to repeal the contentious laws and strengthened brotherhood among farmers across the northern states.





Click on the player above to listen to the update in Punjabi.





