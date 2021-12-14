SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Farmers get rousing welcome as they return from protest sites at Delhi's borders

Farmers return to a hero's welcome upon their return from New Delhi's borders. Source: Twitter

Published 14 December 2021 at 3:32pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Farmers received a hero's welcome as they uprooted their makeshift homes and returned to their villages after a year-long agitation against the government's three farm laws at the Indian capital's borders. This and much more in our weekly news update from Punjab.

As the line of tractor-trailers entered Punjab, the farmers were received with garlands and sweets as a mark of respect for their determination that ensured the repeal of the farm laws and also won them 'guaranteed' Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

Last week, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, decided to end its agitation on Delhi's borders. The SKM announced that farmers would go back to their homes.

Farmer Ranjit Singh Bains told the Indian media that the protest had compelled the government to repeal the contentious laws and strengthened brotherhood among farmers across the northern states. 

Click on the player above to listen to the update in Punjabi.

