Punjabi Diary: Indian agriculture minister defends farm laws as ‘flawless’, farmers call it ‘pack of lies’

Officers push people back during a protest on 3 February in support of farmers who've been on a months-long protest in New Delhi, India.

Anti-farm law protesters at a march in New Delhi. Source: AP/Manish Swarup

Published 8 February 2021 at 9:50pm, updated 9 February 2021 at 10:03am
By Ruchika Talwar
Speaking about the ongoing farmers' protest in India, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on February 7 the unrest is "limited to a certain area" and hoped to break the impasse soon.

On February 6, a nationwide 'chakka jam' (shutdown call), except in New Delhi, was organised by protesting farmers across the length and breadth of India.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is also the Bhartiya Kisan Union's spokesperson, said that the national capital must be kept out of the shutdown.

In other news, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh have expressed their sympathy towards the aggrieved kin of the Uttarakhand glacier tragedy.

To hear the full audio in Punjabi, please click on the audio player above. 

