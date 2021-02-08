Punjabi Diary: Indian agriculture minister defends farm laws as ‘flawless’, farmers call it ‘pack of lies’

On February 6, a nationwide 'chakka jam' (shutdown call), except in New Delhi, was organised by protesting farmers across the length and breadth of India.





Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is also the Bhartiya Kisan Union's spokesperson, said that the national capital must be kept out of the shutdown.





In other news, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh have expressed their sympathy towards the aggrieved kin of the Uttarakhand glacier tragedy.





To hear the full audio in Punjabi, please click on the audio player above.





