Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday Badal tabled the last budget of the Capt. Amarinder Singh-led government.





State elections are due in 2022.





The state has a spiralling debt scenario and crop loan waivers worth millions are likely to add to the challenge.





Advertisement

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to l isten to the podcast in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .