Punjabi film celebrities discuss the future of film production in Australia

Punjabi celebrities

Punjabi actress Nisha Bano, actor karamjit Anmol and producer Jarnail Singh at 'Punjabi Cinema in Australia' event Credit: Supplied

The Punjabi film industry is trying to establish its presence in Australia, and an event called "Punjabi cinema in Australia" was held in Melbourne last weekend to discuss the same. The event was attended by prominent Punjabi celebrities, including actor, singer, and producer Karamjit Anmol, Jarnail Singh, and actress Nisha Bano.

The Punjabi film industry has been exploring new opportunities for film production outside of India, with Australia being a particularly attractive destination. However, the high cost of production has been a significant barrier to entry, particularly in terms of bringing production crews from India.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Sydney-based director and event organizer Mr Dave Sidhu spoke about the potential for the Punjabi film industry in Australia.

"Australia has a lot to offer in terms of locations, facilities, and skilled professionals. It's a perfect destination for filmmakers who want to explore new horizons."
Punjabi Cinema
Punjabi film producer Jarnail Singh (L) and Film director Dave Sidhu (R) Credit: SBS
Speaking at the 'Punjabi cinema in Australia' event held at The Grand Saffron restaurant in Melbourne's North, Mr Sidhu also reflected on the challenges faced in producing films in Australia.

The event focused on how different event and entertainment organizations are working together to boost Punjabi film industry in Australia was attended by many prominent figures.

For more details, click on the audio player to hear the interview in Punjabi. 
‘My dream’: Indian-Australian director Ron Kahlon showcasing burning social issues

Indian international student-turned chef-turned film maker: Kuran Dhillon’s journey of success

