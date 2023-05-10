Punjabi film celebrities discuss the future of film production in Australia

The Punjabi film industry has been exploring new opportunities for film production outside of India, with Australia being a particularly attractive destination. However, the high cost of production has been a significant barrier to entry, particularly in terms of bringing production crews from India.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi , Sydney-based director and event organizer Mr Dave Sidhu spoke about the potential for the Punjabi film industry in Australia.





"Australia has a lot to offer in terms of locations, facilities, and skilled professionals. It's a perfect destination for filmmakers who want to explore new horizons."



Punjabi film producer Jarnail Singh (L) and Film director Dave Sidhu (R) Credit: SBS Speaking at the 'Punjabi cinema in Australia' event held at The Grand Saffron restaurant in Melbourne's North, Mr Sidhu also reflected on the challenges faced in producing films in Australia.





The event focused on how different event and entertainment organizations are working together to boost Punjabi film industry in Australia was attended by many prominent figures.



