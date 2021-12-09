Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu reveals how he bagged his dream role in '83'

Harrdy Sandhu, a former cricketer who lost his sports dream because of a physical injury in real life, says the '83' movie has given him a chance to fulfil his aspirations on the field on the silver screen.





The singer-turned-actor, who was selected for India's Under-19 World Cup team, is donning the role of veteran cricketer Madan Lal in the film.





Talking about how he got the role, Harrdy revealed that he was introduced to director Kabir Khan by fellow Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk in February 2019, who is playing the role of bowler Balwinder Sandhu in the film.





"We talked about how' 83' is taking shape, and they asked me if I could replicate Madan Lal ji's bowling action. Coincidentally, Madan Lal ji had coached me at an NCB camp, and he was a fast bowler too, so I thought I can do this.





"I practised a lot and sent them a video of me bowling as Madan Lal ji, but I didn't receive a response for a long while. One fine day, I heard from my team that they loved the finesse with which I pulled it off, and that's how I became a part of' 83'," he reminisced.











'83' tells the story of how the underdog cricket team went on to win the Cricket World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, the man who did the unthinkable.





The film is slated to hit the theatres on 24 December and stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.





