Punjabi singer-turned-actor Jassie Gill recreates iconic romantic track ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar’

Jassie Gill is excited about the recreation of the 1956 iconic track 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' for his upcoming film.





Sharing his excitement about the song, Jassie said: "I watched a lot of retro songs that were a part of mainstream pop culture. From achieving the visual appeal and retro fashion, we made sure we are spot on with the song's feel and vibe."





"It wasn't an easy one to rack because a song like this feels right out of a different era. We went through multiple looks and hairstyles," the actor added.





The original track is from the 1956 film 'CID', which stars the late legendary actor Dev Anand, Shakeela and Sheela Vaz. The recreated version of the song has been composed by Avvy Sra, and Happy Raikoti has penned its lyrics.





