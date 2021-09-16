SBS Punjabi

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Jassie Gill recreates iconic romantic track ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar’

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Jassie Gill recreates iconic romantic track ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar’

The recreated song is composed by Avvy Sra and its lyrics are penned by Happy Raikoti. Source: Facebook

Published 16 September 2021 at 3:36pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

From replicating classic looks to dance movements, Jassie Gill and actress Surbhi Jyoti have brought every nuance of the 1970s and 1980s songs to the screen with the new track from their upcoming film 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' This and more in our weekly news wrap from Bollywood and the Punjabi film and music industry.

Jassie Gill is excited about the recreation of the 1956 iconic track 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' for his upcoming film.

Sharing his excitement about the song, Jassie said: "I watched a lot of retro songs that were a part of mainstream pop culture. From achieving the visual appeal and retro fashion, we made sure we are spot on with the song's feel and vibe."

"It wasn't an easy one to rack because a song like this feels right out of a different era. We went through multiple looks and hairstyles," the actor added.

The original track is from the 1956 film 'CID', which stars the late legendary actor Dev Anand, Shakeela and Sheela Vaz. The recreated version of the song has been composed by Avvy Sra, and Happy Raikoti has penned its lyrics.

Click on the player above to listen to the Bollywood bulletin in Punjabi.

