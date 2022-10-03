SBS Punjabi

Punjabi students Sirat and Sukhmani awarded for language excellence

The Minister for Education and Early Learning Hon Sarah Mitchell, MLC, presenting the awards.

The Minister for Education and Early Learning Hon Sarah Mitchell, MLC, presenting the awards. Credit: Sirat and Sukhmani

By MP Singh
Sirat and Sukhmani from Sydney's Khalsa Punjabi School have been honoured with Minister's Awards for Excellence in Student Achievement for their high calibre in Punjabi - the language taught in community schools.

During a special ceremony held at the University of New South Wales, Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning, Hon. Sarah Mitchell presented awards to 10 outstanding students in recognition of their language proficiency.

Minister's Awards for Excellence in Student Achievement honour up to 10 students from community languages schools each year for their hard work and excellence in the language.

Sydney's Khalsa Punjabi School students Sirat and Sukhmani were among those students awarded for achievements in their mother tongue.

The winners were selected from a group of 270 nominated students representing 35 different community languages.

Reading, listening, speaking and writing tasks are taken into consideration while assessing students for nomination.

The Minister for Multiculturalism and Seniors, Hon. During the event, Mark Coure, MP, also presented certificates and badges to the Community Languages Ambassadors.

