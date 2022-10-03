Punjabi students Sirat and Sukhmani awarded for language excellence

During a special ceremony held at the University of New South Wales, Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning, Hon. Sarah Mitchell presented awards to 10 outstanding students in recognition of their language proficiency.





Minister's Awards for Excellence in Student Achievement honour up to 10 students from community languages schools each year for their hard work and excellence in the language.





Sydney's Khalsa Punjabi School students Sirat and Sukhmani were among those students awarded for achievements in their mother tongue.





The winners were selected from a group of 270 nominated students representing 35 different community languages.





Reading, listening, speaking and writing tasks are taken into consideration while assessing students for nomination.



