Rajkummar Rao adopts parents to woo Kriti Sanon in upcoming romantic-comedy 'Hum Do Hamare Do'

Bollywood Gupshup

'Ham do, Hamare do' is set to get an OTT release on 29 October. Source: Twitter

Published 21 October 2021 at 6:03pm, updated 21 October 2021 at 6:06pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
The Abhishek Jain directorial, 'Hum Do Hamare Do' starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on 29 October. This and more in our weekly dose of Bollywood and Punjabi film and music industry.

Speaking about the film, Rajkummar Rao said 'Hum Do Hamare Do' is different from other comedies, as he plays a "serious" man who gets entangled in a comic situation. 

Rao will play the role of an orphan in the film, who "adopts" his parents, played by actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, to marry Kriti.

In other news, Priyanka Chopra is busy filming her upcoming spy series 'Citadel' in Valencia, Spain. The series produced by The Russo Brothers will also star Richard Madden of Game of Thrones.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this update in Punjabi.

