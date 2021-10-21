Rajkummar Rao adopts parents to woo Kriti Sanon in upcoming romantic-comedy 'Hum Do Hamare Do'

Speaking about the film, Rajkummar Rao said 'Hum Do Hamare Do' is different from other comedies, as he plays a "serious" man who gets entangled in a comic situation.





Rao will play the role of an orphan in the film, who "adopts" his parents, played by actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, to marry Kriti.





In other news, Priyanka Chopra is busy filming her upcoming spy series 'Citadel' in Valencia, Spain. The series produced by The Russo Brothers will also star Richard Madden of Game of Thrones.





Advertisement







Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this update in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









