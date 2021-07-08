SBS Punjabi

Ranbir's cousin Zahan Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta's film

Zahan Kapoor

Zahan Kapoor with his father. Source: Instagram/Zahan Kapoor

Published 8 July 2021 at 10:32am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

The grandson of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, is set to debut his debut in the film industry with Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime thriller. This and more in our weekly update from the world of the silver screen.

While most details of the upcoming film are still under wraps, it has been revealed that Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal, will also be seen in the untitled film, based on true incidents.

Speaking about the actors, Hansal Mehta said in a statement, "Both Zahan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate, and I’m sure the audience will love them too.”

In other news, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up to start work on his web series, 'Heera Mandi'. The series will be directed by Vibhu Puri.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

