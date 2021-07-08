Ranbir's cousin Zahan Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta's film

While most details of the upcoming film are still under wraps, it has been revealed that Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal, will also be seen in the untitled film, based on true incidents.





Speaking about the actors, Hansal Mehta said in a statement, "Both Zahan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate, and I’m sure the audience will love them too.”





In other news, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up to start work on his web series, 'Heera Mandi'. The series will be directed by Vibhu Puri.





