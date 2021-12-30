SBS Punjabi

Ranveer Singh starrer '83' declared tax-free by Delhi government

Tax free status for movie '83 in Delhi. Photo Credit: https://twitter.com/ZeeNewsEnglish Source: Twitter

Published 30 December 2021 at 11:04am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
83, the film is based on the Indian cricket team's triumph in the 1983 World Cup has been declared tax-free in Delhi, filmmaker Kabir Khan thanked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for taking the initiative. Listen to this and much more right from Bollywood in our weekly news bulletin Bollywood Gupshup.

  • After her wedding Katrina Kaif is now shooting for the film Merry Christmas.
  • The upcoming sequel of the movie Gadar Ik Prem Katha’s (part 2) has got into controversy for overdue payments.
  • Tiger Shroff injured his eye while shooting the movie Ganpat in the UK.
  • Sharukh Khan resumes shooting for the movie Pathan after a gap of over two months due to his son Aryan’s drug case.
Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


