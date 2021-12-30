Ranveer Singh starrer '83' declared tax-free by Delhi government

- After her wedding Katrina Kaif is now shooting for the film Merry Christmas.
- The upcoming sequel of the movie Gadar Ik Prem Katha’s (part 2) has got into controversy for overdue payments.
- Tiger Shroff injured his eye while shooting the movie Ganpat in the UK.
- Sharukh Khan resumes shooting for the movie Pathan after a gap of over two months due to his son Aryan’s drug case.
