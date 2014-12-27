SBS Punjabi

Remembering martyrdom of Shote Sahibzade

Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh

Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh Source: Supplied

Published 27 December 2014 at 5:12pm, updated 25 December 2017 at 12:49am
By Preetinder Grewal
Lakhs of Sikh devotees have gathered at Fatehgarh Sahib to pay their obeisance to mark the 310th year of martyrdom of Mata Gujri ji and Guru Gobind Singh ji's sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. Preetinder Grewal reports...

