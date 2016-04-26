SBS Punjabi

ਸਿੱਖ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਸੋਧ ਬਿੱਲ 2016: AAP and Congress oppose the amendments

SGPC

SGPC Source: Supplied

Published 26 April 2016 at 10:36pm, updated 28 April 2016 at 12:02pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Amending the changes brought in 1944 in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, the Government today got a Bill passed by Parliament to make Sehajdhari Sikhs ineligible to vote in the elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). AAP MP Bhagwant Mann has criticised the decision mentioning that the SAD government is playing religion card for political gains by getting these amendments. Preetinder Grewal reports….

According to The Tribune, the definition of Sehajdhari Sikh has no religious sanction as far as the fundamental tenets of the religion are concerned. This nomenclature was added to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 under the circumstances prevailing then.

Maintaining that the SAD government was using religion for political gains, Bhagwant Mann (AAP) said, Their seats are diminishing and so they are trying to misuse it.

Participating in the discussion, MP Ravneet Bittu said in view of the amendments, the Sikh Gurdwaras Act should be renamed as Badal Gurdwaras Act. He said the Sikh population in the country was 1.75 crore and the amendment will take away voting rights of 70 lakh Sikhs.
"SGPC office-bearers and members have been demanding that those who are not Sikhs should not be given the voting rights (in elections to elect members of the board and committees constituted under the 1925 act). The SPGC general assembly in 2001 passed a resolution on the issue," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha after the debate involving Akali Dal, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party members.

During the discussion, acrimonious scenes were repeatedly witnessed as Akali members, led by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, exchanged heated words with Congress and AAP members.

"This is a bill about the Sikhs," she said, adding: "It is for the Sikhs to decide who should vote for their gurdwaras and who should not. If anybody has an objection, I do not think non-Sikhs are in a position that they should decide who is a Sikh and who is not."

