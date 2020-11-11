SBS Punjabi News 11 Nov: Police uncover a large-scale child exploitation network

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Three men, including a childcare worker and a soccer coach, are among 14 males accused of sexually abusing 46 children.





Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the government's on track to deliver coronavirus vaccines to Australians in March 2021.





Melbourne Central and Melbourne Airport have been listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites after a woman who visited Victoria tested positive upon her return to South Australia.





New South Wales has recorded its fourth consecutive day without any new locally-acquired coronavirus cases.





The federal government insists businesses won't be allowed to fire older staff to make way for younger workers under its proposed hiring credit scheme.





Australians have been commended for their resilience and perseverance on Remembrance Day, 102 years after the end of World War One.





Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt has dismissed calls to have the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags hung in parliament.





Super Rugby will continue as a domestic competition in 2021, with plans for a post-season cross-over competition with New Zealand teams.





