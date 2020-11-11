SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 11 Nov: Police uncover a large-scale child exploitation network

SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi

Three men, including a childcare worker and a soccer coach, are among 14 males accused of sexually abusing 46 children. Photo https://twitter.com/MichelleAssan Source: Twitter / supplied by https://twitter.com/MichelleAssan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2020 at 9:37pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Police uncover a large-scale child exploitation network, Australia on track to deliver a coronavirus vaccine by March next year; and in sport, Super Rugby to continue as a domestic competition in 2021.

Published 11 November 2020 at 9:37pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Three men, including a childcare worker and a soccer coach, are among 14 males accused of sexually abusing 46 children.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the government's on track to deliver coronavirus vaccines to Australians in March 2021.

Advertisement
Melbourne Central and Melbourne Airport have been listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites after a woman who visited Victoria tested positive upon her return to South Australia.

New South Wales has recorded its fourth consecutive day without any new locally-acquired coronavirus cases.

The federal government insists businesses won't be allowed to fire older staff to make way for younger workers under its proposed hiring credit scheme.

Australians have been commended for their resilience and perseverance on Remembrance Day, 102 years after the end of World War One.

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt has dismissed calls to have the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags hung in parliament.

Super Rugby will continue as a domestic competition in 2021, with plans for a post-season cross-over competition with New Zealand teams.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack