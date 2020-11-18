SBS Punjabi News 18 Nov: MCG is capable and willing to host the first test, if Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve in SA

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Wide-ranging restrictions will come into effect in South Australia at midnight tonight to help the state combat a coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide.





Schools will be shut, except for vulnerable students and children who have essential worker parents.





Childcare will only be available for children of essential workers as well.





Pubs, cafes, coffee shops and food courts will be closed while universities will also shut.





Elective surgery, except for urgent operations and cancer treatment will cease.





Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says masks will be required outside of the home





People will be restricted from going out of their house for a 6-day period stopping. The message as stay at home unless you are accessing essential services or you are an essential will not be permitted outside of the home for a 6-day period. Food purchases will be available, you will be able to leave, one person per household once a day





New South Wales has recorded eleven straight days with no new cases of locally acquired COVID-19.





Western Australia's Premier says his government is taking an "ultra cautious'' approach to the opening of its borders, amid coronavirus outbreaks elsewhere in Australia.





Victorians will be offered 200-dollars in vouchers to spend in the state's regions, as part of a state government package to encourage people to holiday at home.





Dozens of Tibetan refugees say they were forced to falsify their records in order to seek refuge in India, listing a different age.





The chief of Melbourne Cricket Club, Stuart Fox, says the M-C-G is capable and willing to stage the first test if a COVID-19 outbreak prevents South Australia from hosting the event.





