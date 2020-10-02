SBS Punjabi News 2 Oct: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania test positive for Coronavirus

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, and are now in quarantine.





The pair took tests for the virus after Trump adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.





Former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow spent five years on President Obama's detail.





He has told CNN, the decision by many White House officials not to wear masks, means a great many more people around Mr Trump could be exposed to the virus.





This is a pure example that this virus does not discriminate and two: actions have consequences. And right now there are a lot of people that are dealing with the consequence of not wearing masks, and really inadequate health security measures that were around the president around the time.











