SBS Punjabi News 20 Jan: New South Wales coronavirus restrictions to be eased as early as next week

گلادیس برجیکلیان نخست وزیر ایالت نیوساوت ولز

گلادیس برجیکلیان نخست وزیر ایالت نیوساوت ولز Source: AAP

Published 20 January 2021 at 9:41pm
By MP Singh
New South Wales coronavirus restrictions to be eased as early as next week, More than 20 refugees held in Melbourne hotels to be released into the community, and in cricket, Mitchell Starc to undergo hamstring scans after Australia's loss to India.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to ease coronavirus restrictions in a week if case numbers remain low and testing rates stay high.

Victoria is reporting its 14th consecutive day without any new locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

Refugee advocates say 26 men detained for more than a year in hotels in Melbourne's north have been granted bridging visas and will be released into the community.

United States President-elect Joe Biden has led a national memorial service on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who've died from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit back at Labor's accusation he damaged Australia's alliance with the United States by being too close to outgoing president Donald Trump.

S-B-S is expanding its Chinese-language offering with the launch of a new digital service for Mandarin and Cantonese-speaking Australians.

Mitchell Starc will undergo scans on his hamstring after Australia's loss in the Test series against India.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

