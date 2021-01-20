SBS Punjabi News 20 Jan: New South Wales coronavirus restrictions to be eased as early as next week

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to ease coronavirus restrictions in a week if case numbers remain low and testing rates stay high.





Victoria is reporting its 14th consecutive day without any new locally acquired COVID-19 cases.





Refugee advocates say 26 men detained for more than a year in hotels in Melbourne's north have been granted bridging visas and will be released into the community.





United States President-elect Joe Biden has led a national memorial service on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who've died from COVID-19.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit back at Labor's accusation he damaged Australia's alliance with the United States by being too close to outgoing president Donald Trump.





S-B-S is expanding its Chinese-language offering with the launch of a new digital service for Mandarin and Cantonese-speaking Australians.





Mitchell Starc will undergo scans on his hamstring after Australia's loss in the Test series against India.










