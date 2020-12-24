SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 24 Dec: After NSW spurt, Queensland bars hundred of motorists

SBS Punjabi

A vehicle stops at a checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South Wales border

A vehicle stops at a checkpoint on the Queensland - New South Wales border. Source: Getty Images

Published 24 December 2020 at 9:49pm, updated 24 December 2020 at 9:51pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

In this bulletin: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told everyone to get tested before the weekend, Queensland government concerned over possible undetected coronavirus cases, and in sports, Cricket Australia's board meets to determine the fate of the SCG Test.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is emphasising movement must stay limited over the Christmas break to avoid more coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, the state recorded nine new coronavirus cases, with another seven linked to the cluster in the Northern Beaches of Sydney.

South Australia is investigating a possible new coronavirus case who came into the state after visiting New South Wales and rural Victoria.

The state has confirmed one other case who is a traveller in hotel quarantine and the other infection was a weak positive result for COVID-19.

Victoria's coronavirus testing commander says most airlines are supporting the mandatory hotel quarantine policy for flight crews in Melbourne.

International air crew now needs to stay in a single quarantine hotel during stopovers through Melbourne with more arrivals expected in coming months.

Queensland police have rejected almost 350 motorists attempting to cross the border into the state during their latest road operation.

The Queensland government is concerned about possible undetected coronavirus cases after two positive COVID-19 infections in the state.

A woman aged in her 20s who was a crew member on a superyacht is one of the cases and a man in his 40s who visited Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Cricket Australia's board will soon decide the plan for the third Test at the SCG, which is due to start on January the 7th.

The MCG could potentially host a second test of the summer for the first time in almost 40 years.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


