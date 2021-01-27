SBS Punjabi News 27 Jan: NSW announces an easing of coronavirus restrictions later this week

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Lawyers for asylum seekers detained in offshore detention by the Australian government have welcomed a ruling ordering the federal government to pay compensation over a mass privacy breach.

The Queensland government says health officials will be well-placed to conduct a staged rollout of coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Several tourists have been referred to police after allegedly travelling to Parliament House in Canberra from a coronavirus red zone in Sydney.

The New South Wales government is allowing households to have 30 visitors as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions from Friday morning.

New Zealand authorities are reporting another day of no further community transmission of COVID-19 after a single positive case was detected.

A federal Minister says the reopening of state borders is a priority to boost Australia's economy and make up for a lack of international tourists.

Australian Federal Police officers are warning parents to avoid posting pictures of their children attending school for the first time without privacy settings in place.

Florida has asked the International Olympic Committee [[IOC]] to consider letting it host the 2021 games, as officials in Tokyo work to stop a surge in COVID-19 cases







