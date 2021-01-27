SBS Punjabi News 27 Jan: NSW announces an easing of coronavirus restrictions later this week

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.
- Lawyers for asylum seekers detained in offshore detention by the Australian government have welcomed a ruling ordering the federal government to pay compensation over a mass privacy breach.
- The Queensland government says health officials will be well-placed to conduct a staged rollout of coronavirus vaccine distribution.
- Several tourists have been referred to police after allegedly travelling to Parliament House in Canberra from a coronavirus red zone in Sydney.
- The New South Wales government is allowing households to have 30 visitors as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions from Friday morning.
- New Zealand authorities are reporting another day of no further community transmission of COVID-19 after a single positive case was detected.
- A federal Minister says the reopening of state borders is a priority to boost Australia's economy and make up for a lack of international tourists.
- Australian Federal Police officers are warning parents to avoid posting pictures of their children attending school for the first time without privacy settings in place.
- Florida has asked the International Olympic Committee [[IOC]] to consider letting it host the 2021 games, as officials in Tokyo work to stop a surge in COVID-19 cases
