SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 27 Jan: NSW announces an easing of coronavirus restrictions later this week

SBS Punjabi

Coronavirus restrictions will be eased in NSW

Coronavirus restrictions will be eased in NSW. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 January 2021 at 9:54pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

The Australian government is ordered to pay asylum seekers compensation, New South Wales announces an easing of coronavirus restrictions later this week, and in sport, one state in the US asks the International Olympic Committee for hosting rights

Published 27 January 2021 at 9:54pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

  • Lawyers for asylum seekers detained in offshore detention by the Australian government have welcomed a ruling ordering the federal government to pay compensation over a mass privacy breach.
  • The Queensland government says health officials will be well-placed to conduct a staged rollout of coronavirus vaccine distribution.
  • Several tourists have been referred to police after allegedly travelling to Parliament House in Canberra from a coronavirus red zone in Sydney.
  • The New South Wales government is allowing households to have 30 visitors as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions from Friday morning.
  • New Zealand authorities are reporting another day of no further community transmission of COVID-19 after a single positive case was detected.
  • A federal Minister says the reopening of state borders is a priority to boost Australia's economy and make up for a lack of international tourists.
  • Australian Federal Police officers are warning parents to avoid posting pictures of their children attending school for the first time without privacy settings in place.
  • Florida has asked the International Olympic Committee [[IOC]] to consider letting it host the 2021 games, as officials in Tokyo work to stop a surge in COVID-19 cases
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Advertisement
Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack