SBS Punjabi News 30 Dec: Another COVID-19 cluster identified in Sydney as the state records 18 new cases

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





A new COVID-19 cluster has been identified in Sydney's inner west.





Health officials are calling it the "Croydon cluster" - its source remains unknown and is under investigation.





Advertisement

New South Wales recorded 18 new cases of community transmission.





Nine of them are linked to the Avalon cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches





New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says more new infections linked to the Croydon cluster are expected to be recorded in the coming days.





Three locally acquired cases are also being investigated - two are from the Wollongong area and one from north Sydney.





New South Wales Health has updated its alerts for venues recently visited by confirmed cases of COVID-19.





Tighter restrictions have been announced for the New Year's celebration period, which will be enforced from midnight tonight and will be in place until further notice.





Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says Australia's current pandemic situation is significantly different to what is taking place internationally, but new infections in New South Wales are concerning.





South Australia has recorded three new COVID-19 cases, resulting in the state's number of active infections increasing to eight.





United States President-Elect Joe Biden says the country's coronavirus vaccine rollout is too slow.





Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says he would not take his family to watch the New Year's Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the 7th of January.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.



