SBS Punjabi News 4 Nov: New South Wales to open its border to Victoria later this month

Counting is continuing in the United States presidential election, with the country on course for the highest voter turnout in more than a century.





Mr Trump is leading Mr Biden in the swing state of Florida, while the results in other key electorates that will help decide who will be the next president still too close to call.





New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the border between her state and Victoria will reopen on the 23rd of November.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is warning the state's positive COVID-19 progress won't last if people fail to follow public health advice.





New South Wales has recorded three new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 infections.





Queensland won't make any decisions on opening its border to greater Sydney or Victoria before the end of the month.





The federal government says it's seeking clarity about China's suspension of Australians imports.





Sally Capp will serve another term as Melbourne's Lord Mayor after securing more than twice the number of primary votes as her former deputy Arron Wood.





Former Australian swimming coach and inaugural Institute of Sport director Don Talbot has died aged 87.





